HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The Hollywood Police Department has issued a warrant for a 63-year-old man in connection with a case of False Imprisonment.

Officers are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Adolfo Fonseca, who was last seen driving a 2014 Red Hyundai Elantra.

According to police, the incident unfolded on Tuesday afternoon around 1 p.m. at 5950 Sheridan Street when officers responded to reports of a suspect who fled the scene with a child inside the car. The investigation revealed that Fonseca and a woman were involved in an argument.

Fonseca drove off with the child still inside when the woman exited the vehicle, police said in a news release.

Shortly afterward, officers responded to 4599 Sheridan Street, where the child, still in a car seat, was reportedly found at a store. The suspect had fled before the police arrived.

The child and mother were reunited, and the child was unharmed.

If anyone has information related to this incident, they are urged to contact the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357(HELP) or 954-967-4567. Information can also be provided to Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477(TIPS) or browardcrimestoppers.org.

