HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Hollywood Police have released the 911 calls and identified the suspect in a fatal officer-involved shooting as Juan Wu, 48, following a violent confrontation during a neighbor dispute.

“I have a metal fence and we share that, but it’s my fence. The first time he messed up my fence, my fence is like a year old, and right now I didn’t talk to him because I didn’t want any problems,” the woman is heard saying over the 911 call. “But right now, in front of our faces, he hit the fence and mess it up and when my husband tried to talk to him he just decided to start shouting at him and cursing at him out.”

Officers responded around 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 17 to a report of vandalism near North 66th Avenue and Eaton Street.

After speaking with the victim, an officer attempted to investigate the incident but was attacked by Wu during the inquiry, according to police.

Hollywood Police said that a physical altercation ensued, and the officer deployed a taser, which was ineffective.

According to HPD, fearing for their life, the officer discharged their firearm, striking Wu.

Wu was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The officer sustained injuries and was treated and released from the hospital.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the incident.

