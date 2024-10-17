HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have released the 911 call and identified the suspect in a fatal officer-involved shooting that took place after a neighbor dispute in Hollywood took a violent turn.

In the call, a woman is heard addressing the dispatcher about the situation that led to the Oct. 10 shooting.

“Hi. I’m calling because I’m having a situation with a neighbor here,” the woman is heard saying. “I have a metal fence, and we share that, but it’s my fence.”

The woman told the dispatcher that the neighbor, identified as 48-year-old Juan Wu, was damaging her shared fence.

“But right now, in front of our faces, he hit the fence and messed it up,” the woman said, “and when my husband tried to talk to him he just decided to start shouting at him and cursing him out.”

Hollywood Police units responded around 9:30 a.m. to the woman’s report of vandalism near North 66th Avenue and Eaton Street.

Investigators said Wu did not cooperate with responding officers.

“Shortly after, there was a physical altercation with the suspect and the uniformed police officer,” said said Hollywood Police spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi.

Detectives said one of the officers deployed a Taser, which was ineffective.

“At which time the officer discharged their firearm,” said Bettineschi.

Wu was struck by gunfire, and the officer called for backup.

“Copy, shots fired, Delta 1248,” a dispatcher said in radio transmissions.

Wu was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The officer was also taken to the hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries and released.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the incident.

