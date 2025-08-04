MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Hollywood Police detectives fatally shot an armed subject during a surveillance operation in Miramar, ending a violent crime spree that included shootings, armed robberies, and assaults across Hollywood and Miramar, authorities said.

According to Hollywood Police, officers conducting surveillance near Southwest 61st Avenue and 19th Street attempted to contact the subject, at around 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Investigators said the subject was wanted on active warrants for armed robbery and connected to a shooting on Friday along the 1200 block of Hollywood Boulevard.

Police said the subject was armed and refused to comply with their commands, prompting an officer-involved shooting. A firearm was recovered at the scene.

The subject was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is handling the investigation into the shooting.

Authorities said the subject’s violent activities began last Wednesday, when he stole a firearm during a vehicle burglary on State Road 7, followed by an aggravated assault in Miramar the same day.

On Friday, police said, he was involved in the shooting in Hollywood that sent a victim to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

That evening, surveillance video showed the subject attempting an armed robbery and aggravated assault at a Dollar General before committing an armed robbery at a Walgreens in Miramar on Saturday, police said.

As of 7 p.m. on Monday, authorities have not released the man’s name.

