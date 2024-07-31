HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Hollywood Police are investigating a suspicious package found inside T.Y. Park.

Police arrived at the park, located at 3301 N Park Road in Hollywood, on Wednesday afternoon.

As a precaution, authorities evacuated and closed the park while they investigate.

7News traffic helicopter captured Hollywood Police cruisers parked under trees.

Traffic at North Park Road is blocked in front of the park.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.