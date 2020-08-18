Hollywood Police arrest 3 men for statewide serial burglaries

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials detailed the investigation that led to the arrest of some burglars.

Hollywood Police said they have confiscated several items, including guns, ammunition, designer purses, electronics, a car and more than $150,000 in cash from the crooks.

The items were stolen during 29 burglaries spanning several counties across Florida.

Police arrested Zion Odain Denvor Hall, Tremaine Raekwon Hill and Tyrek Devontae Williams, who were already under house arrest for other crimes.

They are facing a long list of charges, including grand theft and a racketeering violation.

