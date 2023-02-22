HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police responded to a call of a shooting around 5:30 a.m., Wednesday in a Hollywood neighborhood.

SWAT teams were on the scene on Pierce Street at Northwest 24 Avenue after one person was reportedly barricaded in a residence.

A nearby school was placed on lockdown as authorities investigated the incident.

“We do have Beachside Montessori that’s right near the investigation,” said Deanna Bettineschi with the Hollywood Police Department. “They were placed on a code yellow as a precaution and the 2300 to 2400 block of Pierce Street was closed off. The investigation did happen off campus.”

The school lockdown has been lifted after police arrested one person.

According to the Hollywood Police Department, one person was transported to the hospital following the shooting.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

