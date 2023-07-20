HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The reward is being raised to catch a killer who shot and killed 16-year-old Jacob Rivera in Hollywood a decade ago.

Surveillance video from the night of July 12, 2013, the tragedy showed a man running away from the scene of the crime, but all these years later, police have not been able to identify that person.

The incident happened on the corner of Johnson Street and 66th Avenue.

Broward County Crime Stoppers is offering $26,000 for any information that leads to an arrest.

If you have any information on this shooting or the subject, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.