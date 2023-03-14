HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Hollywood Police Department officers are conducting an investigation at 59th Avenue and Thomas Street where a crash took place. The incident occurred early Tuesday morning and authorities have since blocked off the area with police tape as they search for clues.

Video footage showed that a sign was knocked down from some sort of impact and police officers continuing their search for evidence. Investigators also measured tire marks left behind on the street and put out several evidence markers.

Details are still emerging about the incident and it is unclear whether anyone sustained injuries.

As the investigation continues, the Hollywood Police Department has advised commuters to seek alternative routes in the vicinity of 59th Avenue and Thomas Street. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Police are urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward and speak with authorities. Drivers are also reminded to exercise caution when driving in the area and to report any suspicious activity to the police.

