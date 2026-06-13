HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies from the Hollywood Police Department responded to a crash between two cars that caused one vehicle to crash into a Hollywood home.

The incident took place on Hollywood Boulevard and North 14th Avenue early Saturday morning.

“It was like a super loud bang, and I just immediately knew that they crashed into the house. That’s what it felt like,” said Eliana, a resident at the home.

The crash caused damage to the home, leaving cracks on the wall and damage outside.

Officials said that no one inside the home or in the two vehicles were injured.

Police are currently investigating.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.