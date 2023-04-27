HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The Hollywood Police Department officers responded to the scene for emergency assistance after a school Guardian encountered an altercation with a parent outside of a school. Law enforcement officers arrested the person when they arrived on the scene.

On Thursday, just after 8:15 a.m., authorities responded to an incident at Stirling Elementary School, located at 5500 Sterling Road, when the Guardian called for backup after a heated argument escalated.

Officials said she drove in the wrong direction into the pick-up loop of the school. That was when the interaction between the Guardian and the driver occurred.

The Guardian sustained minor injuries and, police said, no students or staff members were harmed.

According to the Florida Department of Education, Guardians are armed personnel who aid in the prevention of active assailant incidents on school premises.

The Coach Aaron Feis Guardian Program, named after the man who used his body as a shield to protect students in the Parkland school shooting, was established in 2018 after a safety act was passed to ensure highly trained professionals are in place to respond immediately in the event of a school shooting.

