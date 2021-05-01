Hollywood parkgoer concerned after thieves steal bag with handgun, credit cards

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hollywood parkgoer said crooks took off with a bag containing hs handgun and credit cards, and he’s concerned about what they could do with the stolen firearm.

A day at the park on Saturday turned into anything for a walk in the park for the victim, who asked not to be identified or show his face on camera.

“I’m panicking because I don’t want anybody else to get hurt or worse with my firearm,” he said.

The victim said he and his family had gone to Sal Oliveri Veterans Park along Tyler Street, off North 46th Street.

“We went into the park, we were playing a little, and then I got a notification from [American Express] that my credit car was stolen,” he said.

When he went to check if his card was in the car, the parkgoer went into a panic mode when he realized his Glock 19 had been swiped.

The victim said his credit cards and a baby’s bag were also taken.

“That’s when I called the police,” he said. “They told me they’re going to conduct an investigation, and in the next two weeks, an investigator will be assigned to the case.”

The man also called his credit card companies.

“[They told me] two different transactions were attempted,” he said.

Those charges, he said, happened at the Target near Hollywood Boulevard and North Park Road.

The victim said that when he and his family first got to the park, there was a burgundy four-door Honda Accord with dark tinted windows parked next to them.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

