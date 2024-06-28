HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A 7-month-old baby boy was found abandoned in a stroller at Young Circle in Hollywood, leading to the arrest of both parents on charges of child neglect, according to the Hollywood Police Department.

The incident occurred shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, when a passerby noticed the unattended child near the dog park on the north side of ArtsPark and alerted nearby officers. The child was found in good health.

The child’s mother 18-year-old Janiah Leona Smith, and father, 22-year-old Aran Nahum Gomez, returned to the scene abut 30 minutes later and were taken into custody.

Gomez also had an outstanding warrant for violating probation related to a 2022 case involving burglary of an unoccupied dwelling and grand theft auto. He was sentenced to five years of probation, which was scheduled to end in 2029.

Smith is being charged with child neglect without great bodily harm and both are pending trial with no bond set.

