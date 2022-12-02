HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A nursing home administrator faced a judge during a pretrial hearing for the deaths of elderly patients following Hurricane Irma.

Jorge Carballo is charged with 12 counts of aggravated manslaughter.

Prosecutors said he failed to evacuate elderly patients from the Hollywood facility during a power outage after Hurricane Irma in 2017.

The outage knocked out air conditioning, causing a dozen patients to die from overheating.

Carballo is set to go on trial in July of next year.

