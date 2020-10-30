Hollywood Mayor Josh Levy says he has COVID-19, has mild symptoms

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Hollywood Mayor Josh Levy has confirmed he tested positive for COVID-19 and has been experiencing mild symptoms.

In Facebook post published Wednesday night, Levy said he contracted the virus last week when he went out to dinner with a friend who had it but was asymptomatic.

Levy said he began feeling the symptoms on Saturday: fever, body aches and mild chest tightness. He added thay he is getting progressively better, but occasionally feels “some very mild and strange feeling symptoms” that include dizziness and a headache.

