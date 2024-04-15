HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hollywood man has been left heartbroken after, he said, he lost his dog in an animal attack.

Abe Massre’s home surveillance camera captured every horrifying second he fought for Luna, his three-pound Shih Tzu, Sunday morning.

“Hey, hey! Get inside, get inside! Hey!” Massre is heard screaming in the video as he attempted to ward off the aggressive dogs.

Massre said two pit bulls belonging to a neighbor came to his house, located in the area of Raleigh Street and North 26th Avenue, and went directly after his pet.

Armed with a piece of wood, Massre chased after the bigger canines, but he was unable to save Luna. He said one of the pit bulls took her life.

“It’s not just a loss for me; it’s a loss for the whole family, but it’s a major loss,” said Massre. “I know people say she’s a dog, but she’s part of the family, you know. It’s not right, and it didn’t have to happen. Unfortunately, it did, but it did not have to happen.”

Hollywood Police said the pit bulls’ owner was issued a notice to appear.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.