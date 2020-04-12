Hollywood man donates over 2,000 pastries, PPE to Joe DiMaggio Hospital staff

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Healthcare workers at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital received a tasty surprise, thanks to a dedicated Hollywood resident.

Alberto Fernandez donated more than 2,000 pastries for Easter Sunday in a show of appreciation to the hardworking medical professionals.

Fernandez also donated more than 1,000 medical-grade masks and gowns.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

