HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hollywood man was arrested in connection with a violent assault and hit-and-run that left a 46-year-old man hospitalized, police said.

Officers responded shortly before 8 a.m., Tuesday, to reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle near Johnson Street and North State Road 7, according to Hollywood police.

The victim was treated at the scene by Hollywood Fire Rescue and transported to Memorial Regional Hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators said the suspect, identified as Enrique Santana, 35, was involved in an altercation with the victim before exiting his vehicle and striking the man multiple times in the head with a metal object.

Santana then got back into his vehicle and intentionally struck the victim while he was on the sidewalk, police said.

Santana fled the scene before officers arrived, authorities said.

He was later taken into custody around 3:30 p.m. near the 2100 block of Van Buren Street.

Santana was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, first-degree attempted homicide and leaving the scene of a traffic crash involving serious bodily injury, police said.

