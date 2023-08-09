HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - After a two-year investigation, BSO deputies from the Burglary Apprehension Team arrested a Hollywood man suspected of masterminding a widespread operation involving the sale of stolen luxury vehicles throughout Broward County.

On Thursday, Aug. 3, detectives took 35-year-old Clint Augustin-Cox into custody. Augustin-Cox faces multiple charges, including four counts of grand theft auto, four counts of dealing in stolen property, and charges related to organized fraud and felony facilitation through a two-way communication device.

According to law enforcement officials, Augustin-Cox allegedly played a central role in brokering and overseeing the transactions involving stolen high-end cars throughout South Florida. Detectives believe played a pivotal role between car thieves and prospective buyers, connecting both ends of the illicit market.

Authorities say Augustin-Cox’s operation has been ongoing since September 2021, during which he is suspected of facilitating the sales of several stolen luxury vehicles, including a Bentley SUV, a BMW X6 SUV, a Mercedes GT63 sedan and a Mercedes G550 wagon. The investigation further revealed that he employed underage individuals to carry out car thefts across multiple counties in South Florida, while simultaneously scouting for potential buyers.

The arrest of Augustin-Cox sheds light on the issue of high-end auto theft in the region. In light of this ongoing problem, detectives are advising vehicle owners to adopt several precautionary measures to safeguard against car theft and burglary:

Keep car doors securely locked.

Refrain from leaving car keys or fobs within the vehicle.

Avoid leaving valuable items in the car.

Never store a garage door opener in the car.

