LOWER KEYS, Fla. (WSVN) – A 43-year-old Hollywood man was arrested in the Florida Keys after failing to stop his car during an attempted traffic stop on U.S. 1, authorities said.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to stop a Volkswagen sedan near Mile Marker 29 for multiple traffic violations, at around 12:05 a.m. on Saturday..

Investigators said the driver, identified as Jose Miguel Falcon, turned off the car’s lights, slowed down, came to a stop and then took off again multiple times.

Authorities said the car also swerved outside its lane, passed vehicles via the bike path, and forced others to get off the roadway.

Falcon eventually stopped at Mile Marker 27, got out of the car and walked away from the deputy while ignoring commands to stop.

Falcon was then shocked with a Taser after being warned several times and taken into custody.

He was charged with fleeing and eluding and resisting arrest and has since posted a bond of $3,000.

