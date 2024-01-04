HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hollywood man is speaking out after, police said, his 5-year-old son who accidentally shot himself with a loaded gun he had left unattended.

Travoynne Martin Sr. spoke with 7News on Thursday, shortly after he was released from jail.

Showing pictures of his children, he said they are his life.

“This is [my son] when he graduated pre-K, and I stood in the crowd screaming as aloud as I could, ‘That’s my baby,'” he said. “So this baby’s all I got, man, but right now, I feel like I ain’t got nothing.”

On New Year’s Day, this family’s lives changed when, police said, Martin’s son, Travoynne Jr., injured himself with his father’s GX4 handgun.

According to the arrest report, Martin and his family arrived at their home along Pierce Street from eating dinner, at around 10 p.m.

The report states they were watching TV when Martin placed his gun on the living room table in its holster.

Shortly after, the report said, Martin heard two loud bangs, and his son fell onto him onto him crying and screamed, “I’m sorry,” as he bled from his left arm.

“All I know is without him, I wouldn’t be nothing,” said Martin.

The child’s parents took him to a local hospital where police made contact with the family. When they interviewed the family, the mother said she was initially unaware of what had happened due to being in another room at the time.

As police searched the family’s home, they found eight weapons, all of which were fully loaded and not secured with the exception of one. The guns were removed from the home.

Martin told police he keeps his gun unloaded on the top shelf of his closet and only leaves the guns out if he is going to clean them.

Now he is facing charges of child neglect with great bodily harm and culpable negligence.

Martin told 7News there is nothing neglectful about the way he treats his children.

When asked whether he feels remorse about leaving the gun unattended, he replied, “I was in jail, my son asked, ‘Can I come to jail with you?’ He don’t know what jail is. Know what he wants? Just to be next to his dad,” he said. “We can make assumptions, we can accuse, we can do whatever, but at the end of the day, I make this little boy happy, and he make me happy.”

Showing pictures of his son, Martin said, “He’s very smart, he’s caring, he don’t mind sharing. He taught me how to let go. Don’t hold no grudges. Be happy. Be thankful.”

Appearing in court on Thursday, a judge ordered him to pay $20,000 and only have contact with his son through FaceTime. The judge also prohibited Martin from possessing any guns and to have a level 2 GPS monitor with an open schedule.

Martin said he is remorseful, but there’s one thing that he is not, and that’s a bad father.

“I do feel homeless. I am homeless. What’s a home without everybody that you love?” he said.

Martin said his son underwent surgery on his left arm and is expected to be OK.

The Florida Department of Children and Families separated the family from the boy after the incident happened, but on Thursday afternoon, a representative with DCF showed up at their Hollywood home and met with them for about 30 minutes.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.