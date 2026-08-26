HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hollywood lifeguard was honored by City of Hollywood officials after he came to the rescue of three family members while on vacation in Aruba when their excursion out on the water turned catastrophic.

The ceremony, which took place at a city commission meeting in Hollywood, recognized Hollywood Ocean Rescue lifeguard Marcelo Lorenzo for his heroic rescue.

“I’m just really happy that my family is OK, and everybody is gonna be good. It’s just an honor to be recognized by the city, I’m just really grateful overall,” he said.

Lorenzo saved his family on Aug. 13 when a wrong turn sent his family’s tube smashing into a catamaran, violently throwing those on board into the water.

He told 7News his lifeguard training kicked in, and he raced to rescue his family.

“I knew it was do or die. I didn’t know what condition they were in, but I just know I had to get to them,” said Lorenzo in an earlier interview.

One by one, he rescued his father, his cousin and his aunt.

“My father, he sustained broken ribs and a contusion of the lung. Pulled him up out of the water and to the backside of the boat,” said Lorenzo. “That’s when I found my cousin face down unconscious in the open water, I tried to stabilize her neck and head and keep her above water.”

Lorenzo credited the training he received at his job in Hollywood for helping save the lives of his family.

“Just wanna give all the credit to the Hollywood Ocean Rescue and [Hollywood] Fire Department, they really helped me out and I’m really thankful for them to allow me to give me the tools to help my family.” he said.

His mother said she is especially proud of him.

“Beyond proud of Marcelo and his achievements, his training that he received here,” said Marcelo’s mother. “Like he said, he didn’t react, he just acted.”

Lorenzo’s family members are now recovering after the incident.

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