HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - An early Christmas celebration arrived at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital from Hollywood first responders.

Officials with the Hollywood Fire Rescue and Police Department rappelled down the side of the hospital building to spread joy to pediatric patients.

Santa Claus made a surprise appearance wearing sandals and a Hawaiian shirt as he arrived on a fire truck, interacting with patients and passing out toys.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.