HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A 58-year-old Hollywood Fire Rescue driver engineer died on duty after he tried to rescue people from flooding in the area.

Chris Allen died of a heart attack as he was driving through flooded streets searching for stranded people, Saturday.

Firefighters will be giving Allen full honor later this week.

His passing is considered a line-of-duty death.

