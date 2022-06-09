HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A 58-year-old Hollywood Fire Rescue driver engineer died on duty after he tried to rescue people from flooding in the area.

Chris Allen died of a heart attack as he was driving through flooded streets searching for stranded people, Saturday.

Firefighters will be giving Allen full honor later this week.

His passing is considered a line-of-duty death.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.