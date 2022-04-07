HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Hollywood Fire Rescue helped save ducks that found themselves stuck in a storm drain.

Thursday, officials used a long net to save a family of ducks trapped in the drain.

The rescue happened at a Publix parking lot on Park Road and Hollywood Boulevard.

Once the ducks were scooped up from the drain, they waddled away to safety.

The mama duck and her babies reunited nearby on a patch of grass.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.