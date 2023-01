HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters worked gingerly to remove a woman from her car after she drove underneath an 18-wheeler trailer.

On Thursday morning, Hollywood Fire Rescue crews responded to 28th Avenue, just north of Sheridan Street.

They attempted to remove a woman from the vehicle and give her medical attention.

Her condition is unknown.

