HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida officials are working to ensure residents become more aware of potential holiday hazards.

Hollywood Fire Rescue joined forces with Memorial Healthcare System to present those possible hazards to locals on Monday morning.

A live burn that showcased how fast a dry Christmas tree can catch fire was among the included demonstrations.

“Christmas tree fires, it’s important because if you don’t keep the trees watered or there’s open flames near them, they have a tendency of going up really quick on fire,” said Hollywood Fire Rescue Chief, Jeff Levy.

The presentations also included a ladder safety demonstration that highlighted common decorating-related falls and how to prevent them.

