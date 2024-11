HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A bad break sent gas leaking out in Hollywood.

A gas leak occurred near South 20th Avenue and Van Buren Street around 12:15 p.m., Wednesday.

Officials said a construction crew hit a gas line while working on a building.

Hollywood Fire Rescue officials were able to cap the leak.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.