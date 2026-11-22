HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - While Broward County assesses the damages of the week’s extreme flooding, some locals are already facing bad news.

For one family, the home they’ve lived in since 2008 had never had water pour in until this week.

“At least with a hurricane you’re prepared,” said resident Debbie Cortez. “This? Was not prepared for it.”

Now, their recovery is expected to last a year.

“A true and utter nightmare,” John Cortez said in a recording of the flooding in their home.

Water rushed into the Cortez’s Hollywood home from their sliding glass door after Tuesday night’s relentless rainfall.

“It sounded like somebody was nailing into our roof,” John said.

The flooding reached every room in the house.

“This doesn’t get repaired overnight,” said John. “So basically, the whole house is going to be rebuilt.”

Crews with SERVPRO showed up on Saturday to rip up the carpet and hardwood floors.

“We have to take out the shower in that bathroom, the main bathroom, because they have to get into the walls,” said Debbie.

“The cabinets got water on them,” said John. “So, we’re probably going to have to do the cabinets… It’s like doing a complete remodel.”

As the Cortez’s start their repairs, flooding can still be seen in Hollywood.

Standing water on the sidewalk can be seen just outside their door on North 32nd Avenue.

In Allen Street, people were seen wading through the still-submerged dead end road to get where they needed to go.

Cars were still driving through soaked streets in Dania Beach too.

In Fort Lauderdale, a car is seen stranded in the middle of a flooded street, surrounded by standing water.

The work to reduce the water level in the county is ongoing.

For the Cortez’s, the timing of this flooding make its impact even worse.

“We always have Thanksgiving here, there’s no way we can have Thanksgiving here,” said John. “Christmas, we don’t know… This house is where everybody comes, all the family members. Everybody gathers here. Her side of the family. My side of the family. So, it sucks.”

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