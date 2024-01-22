HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Hollywood Fire Rescue said one person is dead after they responded to a duplex fire Monday morning and now several departments are investigating.

Firefighters arrived at the structure along the 1700 block of Dewey Street just after 5:30 a.m. where heavy smoke was seen in the back of a single unit. Crews were able to contain the flame to the one unit.

At the scene, fire crews found someone inside the affected home and transported them to the hospital in critical condition. Officials confirmed around 9 a.m. that the victim succumbed to their injuries.

Due to the severity of the incident, the Hollywood Police Department and Hollywood Fire Rescue, along with the state fire marshal, are investigating the cause of the fire.

