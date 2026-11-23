HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Hollywood is distributing free sand and up to 10 sandbags to residents at community centers ahead of possible severe weather this week.

In a social media post, the city shared its distribution plan and said that residents can receive sand and sandbags on a first come first serve basis.

Locations to receive empty sandbags include:

Armory Community Center

906 N. Dixie Hwy. | 754.226.7588

Driftwood Community Center

3000 N. 69th Ave. | 954.967.4241

Hours at both locations:

Monday-Wednesday: 12 p.m.-9 p.m.

Thursday & Friday: CLOSED for Thanksgiving

Saturday: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Locations to receive sand include:

Driftwood Park

3000 N. 69th Ave.

Monday-Friday: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Holland Park

801 Johnson St.

Monday-Sunday: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Rotary Park

3150 Taft St.

Monday-Friday: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Residents must bring their own shovel to receive sand, officials said.

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