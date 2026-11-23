HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Hollywood is distributing free sand and up to 10 sandbags to residents at community centers ahead of possible severe weather this week.
In a social media post, the city shared its distribution plan and said that residents can receive sand and sandbags on a first come first serve basis.
Locations to receive empty sandbags include:
Armory Community Center
906 N. Dixie Hwy. | 754.226.7588
Driftwood Community Center
3000 N. 69th Ave. | 954.967.4241
Hours at both locations:
Monday-Wednesday: 12 p.m.-9 p.m.
Thursday & Friday: CLOSED for Thanksgiving
Saturday: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Sunday: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Locations to receive sand include:
Driftwood Park
3000 N. 69th Ave.
Monday-Friday: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
Saturday & Sunday: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Holland Park
801 Johnson St.
Monday-Sunday: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
Rotary Park
3150 Taft St.
Monday-Friday: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
Saturday & Sunday: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Residents must bring their own shovel to receive sand, officials said.
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