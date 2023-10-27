HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The Jewish community of Hollywood came together Thursday night in a powerful show of solidarity, turning out in large numbers to share stories and photos of loved ones still held hostage in the aftermath of the Hamas attack.

Families affected by this tragedy found solace and support as they converged at this symbolic event at city hall, where the city’s mayor also revealed his personal story of loss.

“Many families were so deeply and personally impacted by this,” expressed Mayor Josh Levy. “You might know, our own family, you know, we lost Johnny and his wife the three children: two 6-year-old twin girls and a 4-year-old son, who were living in on a Saturday morning probably still sleeping when these attacks started and in the end were murdered.”

A symbolic place setting was thoughtfully arranged at each seat, honoring the captives and symbolizing the hope for their safe return. Clergy members joined the community in offering prayers for the well-being and release of those still held hostage.

