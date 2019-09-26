Hollywood boaters may soon be able to dock next to Publix to do their grocery shopping

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Boaters in Hollywood could one day dock beside Publix and do their grocery shopping before sailing away into the sunset.

According to an Orlando Sentinel report, Miami Beach-based TransAmerica Development Corp. purchased a 1.5-acre vacant lot at 3100 South Ocean Drive with the idea of turning it into a three-story building.

The waterfront property would host a Publix, two-level parking garage and a dock for boats, TransAmerican president Albert Benalloun told the Sentinel.

“We’re going to try to get as many boats as we can,” he said, referring to plans of making the dock very wide.

The development of a new Publix, especially with boat access, would be a great benefit for residents on the barrier island.

“There is no grocery store per se on the barrier island. You have to go off the island to get groceries,” Benalloun said.

TransAmerican hopes to get approvals from the city before 2020, with hopes to start construction sometime next year.

