HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials and residents are already preparing both physically and mentally for the potential effects of heavy rainfall.

It’s more than a little breezy on Hollywood Beach on Tuesday night there’s a slight chill in the air, but the forecast has some South Floridians’ minds frozen on images they just can’t shake from April 13th and November 16th.

A 7News viewer shared images from Fort Lauderdale’s Edgewood neighborhood just north of Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport.

“I try to get it in between the door and close it,” said Terry Large, who has lived there since 2013 and had to learn the hard way how to prepare. “We certainly don’t want to have damage to the house again because we just got through this we had the house redone essentially we had it down to the studs.”

Water has fallen faster than many homes and businesses could manage. Windy and rainy conditions are back in the forecast with four to eight inches of rain possible from Broward, Miami-Dade to Monroe Counties through the end of the week.

The City of Hollywood set up “tiger dams” on the Broardwalk; They stretch about a half-mile near the Johnson Street Bandshell.

The temporary dams are a way to prevent sand from being washed onto the Broadwalk with rough surf and higher-than-normal high tides.

Trevor Austin, a chef at Rocco’s Pizza said he’s happy to see the city preparing.

“We had tons of sand, water everywhere, it was kind of crazy,” said Austin. “We’ve got five days of rain coming til Sunday, I think it’s a good idea they did it.”

With all that potential precipitation on the way, it’s clear why some people are feeling a sense of dreadful deja vu.

“It really impacts you,” said Large. “People don’t realize how much a flood impacts you, psychologically and financially, the stress is just unbelievable when it’s happening to you.”

This is the third time heavy rainfall has been predicted to land in South Florida in the last seven months.

