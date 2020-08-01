Hollywood Beach faces some strong winds ahead of Isaias

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Strong winds have picked up on Hollywood Beach in anticipation of Hurricane Isaias despite some beachgoers out and about salvaging the day as best they can before the storm arrives.

A band of rain drenched the area at around 8 a.m., Saturday, but the rainfall wasn’t too severe as the winds sustained 13 to 14 miles per hour.

Some restaurants remain open, including Florio’s of Little Italy.

7News spoke to Elizabeth O’Neal, a waitress working at Florio’s, and when asked how long the restaurant will remain open for before Isaias makes landfall, she responded, “We’re trying to be as safe as possible. So, right now it’s not too bad, so we’re trying to see. If it gets too gusty and feels unsafe, then they’re gonna close.

When asked about the frustration of having to close the restaurant for a month or longer due to the coronavirus pandemic and now once more because of a hurricane arriving within the year, O’Neal said, “It’s very scary because it’s frustrating because you’re trying to do your best and trying to keep everyone safe, and we’ve been doing a pretty good job of that. Business has kind of picked up, luckily, and a lot of people have been supporting the local businesses around here, but now with the storm, you don’t really know because you have to be prepared and be on the caution side of that, too, so it’s a little stressful.”

Hollywood Beach wasn’t too crowded, but not deserted, either, as people wanted to see the breeze for themselves and enjoy the calm before the storm.

