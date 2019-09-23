Hollywood Beach cleared after flare causes suspicious item scare

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspicious item that turned out to be a flare brought activity along the shores of Hollywood Beach to a standstill.

Hollywood Police called in the Broward Sheriff’s Office bomb squad after the item washed up on the beach early Sunday morning.

“The U.S. Marshall showed up, the fire department showed up, the Hollywood Police Department showed up, and the Coast Guard actually went by as well,” witness Joe Rodriguez said. “It was pretty surprising to see that.”

After several hours of investigating, officers and crews concluded it was just a flare from a passing ship.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.