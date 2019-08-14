Hollister crooks steal over $2,000 worth of merchandise in suitcase

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Sunrise Police detectives need help to identify two subjects who stuffed thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a Hollister at Sawgrass Mills Mall.

The robbery occurred at 5:44 p.m. on Saturday, July 20.

According to detectives, the subjects went into the store and made off with $2,095 worth of merchandise inside a suitcase belonging to one of the subjects.

The first subject is a woman whose height and age range are unknown.

The second subject is described to be a Hispanic male in his mid-40s, standing 5 feet 10 inches with a medium build.

Our detectives could use the public's assistance with this theft. Tips can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers 954-493-8477.

If you have any information on this theft or recognize one of the subjects, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

