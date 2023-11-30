HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The spirit of the season came alive as the Batmobile and police cars from departments across South Florida joined a special holiday parade at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital.

Organized by BSO and the Mystic Force Foundation, the parade aimed to salute the real heroes — children fighting cancer.

Some of the children, along with their dedicated healthcare staff, watched the procession from the windows of their hospital rooms.

Santa Claus made a surprise appearance, arriving in an armored SWAT truck to spread holiday cheer.

