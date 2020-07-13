Hit-and-run victim remains in critical condition as investigators unearth new clues

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have unearthed several critical clues mire than a week after a woman was left in critical condition as a result of a hit-and-run crash in Fort Lauderdale.

Lynn Hessley remains partially sedated at Broward Health Medical Center. Her sister, Jennifer Hessely, is unable to visit her due to COVID-19.

“We did have the opportunity to FaceTime her,” said Jennifer. “Her eyes did flicker a little bit when she heard my voice, so that was a really big moment for us.”

Days away from celebrating her 40th birthday, Lynn’s plans were frozen after, police said, a driver slammed into her on A1A just before 11 p.m. on July 3, then fled the scene.

Fort Lauderdale police have the surveillance video showing the impact.

Witnesses said a white Ford Mustang was involved.

However, the plates detectives had led them to the wrong car, though, they said, the people were cooperative.

“It’s important for the public to know that the surveillance video we have that’s part of our investigation shows about seven to eight other vehicles, that their travel was impacted by this incident,” said Fort Lauderdale Police Sgt. DeAnna Greenlaw, “so we’re confident that they may have a bit of the pieces that were missing.”

That Mustang is now believed to be a newer car, between 2015 and 2017.

The trauma surgeon on Hessley’s team said her recovery has been slow but steady. She has brain and orthopedic injuries and is on life support.

“She was pretty badly injured. These are injuries people often do not survive,” said Dr. Jose Lozada with Broward Health Medical Center. “Because of a little bit of luck and some amazing people that I work with, we’ve been able to get her this far.”

Investigators said that even though the beach was closed for the holiday weekend, they are confident the right clue is out there.

Jennifer Hessley said they’ve had support from strangers from around the country and around the world, but they just need the right tip.

“Please come forward. You know Lynn needs this for her recovery. Our family needs this,” she said. “We want to see justice served for what happened.”

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward.

