OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - An adult female was found dead early Wednesday under a bridge in Oakland Park in what investigators believe was a hit-and-run crash.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Oakland Park Fire Rescue responded to the area of West Prospect Road and Northwest Ninth Avenue at approximately 12:19 a.m. after receiving a call about a person found possibly deceased.

Upon arrival, emergency crews located an injured individual at the scene who was later pronounced dead.

According to BSO, the victim was not in a designated crosswalk area when she was struck by the driver, who fled. The car is described as a 2016 to 2018 Nissan Maxima.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

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