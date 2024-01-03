FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida driver confronted a slew of charges stemming from a violent hit-and-run that involved a Florida Highway Patrol trooper.

Ricardo Jimenez appeared before Broward Circuit Judge Catalina Avalos, Wednesday morning.

The 49-year-old is facing a list of charges, including failure to stop and remain at the scene of a serious injury, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident unattended, and resisting an officer without violence. Avalos found probable cause for these charges.

Jimenez is accused of crashing into an FHP trooper on Tuesday while the trooper was driving west on Interstate 75 near Indian Trace in Weston.

Investigators said the impact of the collision sent the trooper into the median, resulting in extensive damage to both vehicles.

Authorities revealed that Jimenez, who was driving a black Porsche SUV, fled the scene immediately after the crash, abandoning his badly mangled vehicle.

Detectives closed several lanes on the highway to investigate the hit-and-run, with Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and FHP troopers pursuing Jimenez.

A foot pursuit ensued, captured on video, as law enforcement closed in on Jimenez. He was eventually surrounded, taken into custody, and transported to the Cleveland Clinic for a medical evaluation.

During the court appearance, Avalos set a $15,000 bond for Jimenez and imposed restrictions, including no driving and no contact with the victim. As of late Wednesday afternoon, he has not paid his bond.

The FHP trooper involved in this incident is expected to make a full recovery.

