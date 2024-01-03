FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - In a court appearance on Wednesday morning, 49-year-old Ricardo Jimenez confronted a slew of charges stemming from a hit-and-run incident involving a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) trooper.

The charges include failure to stop and remain at the scene of a serious injury, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident, accident unattended, and resisting an officer without violence. Judge Catalina Avalos found probable cause for these charges.

Jimenez is accused of crashing into an FHP trooper on Tuesday while the trooper was driving west on Interstate 75 near Indian Trace in Weston. The impact of the collision sent the trooper into the median, resulting in extensive damage to both vehicles.

Authorities revealed that Jimenez, driving a black Porsche, fled the scene immediately after the crash, abandoning his damaged vehicle.

Detectives closed several lanes on the highway to investigate the hit-and-run, with Broward County Sheriff’s deputies and troopers pursuing Jimenez.

A foot pursuit ensued, captured on video, as law enforcement closed in on Jimenez. He was eventually surrounded, taken into custody, and transported to the Cleveland Clinic for a medical evaluation.

During the court appearance, Judge Avalos set a $15,000 bond for Jimenez and imposed restrictions, including no driving and no contact with the victim.

The FHP trooper involved in this incident is expected to make a full recovery.

