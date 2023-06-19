WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Authorities are conducting an investigation into a fatal hit-and-run collision on southbound Interstate 75, near Royal Palm Blvd – Exit 15 in Weston. The incident involved a pedestrian and a gray Honda Civic, which fled the scene.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the unidentified driver was traveling south on the southbound I-75 in the outside center travel lane, approaching Royal Palm Blvd – Exit 15, around 3:30 a.m., Sunday. For reasons still under investigation, the pedestrian was standing or walking on the outside center travel lane. Despite attempts to avoid the collision, the vehicle was unable to prevent the collision and subsequently struck the pedestrian with the front right portion of the vehicle.

Vehicle parts belonging to a gray Honda Civic were found near the pedestrian. The year of the Honda Civic is currently unknown and is part of the ongoing investigation. The vehicle is expected to have front right damage and is considered a vehicle of interest in the case.

Authorities are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the hit-and-run suspect vehicle, described as a gray Honda Civic with front right bumper/fender damage. Individuals with information are urged to contact the Florida Highway Patrol – Lake Worth Regional Communications Center at (561) 357-4000, referencing case number FHP23ON0317302 and directing inquiries to Traffic Homicide Investigations Sergeant James Kudla.

