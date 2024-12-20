FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman who was arrested after being accused of a hit-and-run in Fort Lauderdale that left a Good Samaritan permanently injured appeared before a judge.

Tadaijah Sade Lashone Murray, 29, is facing multiple charges including leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury and two counts of failure to remain on the scene of an accident involving injury.

During her court appearance on Friday, prosecutors laid out their case against Lashone.

“The defendant got out of the vehicle and ran from police,” said a prosecutor. “She caused a crash where she rear-ended another vehicle. She then fled the crash scene with her toddler in the vehicle. She was driving without a valid license.”

A judge set Lashone’s bond to over a quarter million dollars.

If she pays her bond, Lashone will be fitted with a GPS ankle monitor.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, the incident happened on Aug. 11, near the 2300 block of Northwest Sixth Street.

The Good Samaritan, 31-one-year-old Yevhenii Arsirii, said he was helping push a disabled car off the road when a suspect’s car struck both him and the car he was assisting.

“I was pushing the car with other person, saw light and I guess, other guy jumped out and I didn’t,” said Arsirii. “I looked at my legs and I couldn’t feel them.”

Police said Arsirii, who did not know the driver of the disabled cars but stopped to help, was severely injured and transported to Broward Health Medical Center by Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue.

Arsirii lost part of his right leg and doesn’t know what will happen to his left leg.

He spoke to 7News on Thursday after police made the arrest as he recovers from multiple surgeries at Broward Health Medical Center.

Arsirii still faces many medical and financial challenges.

His family has set up a GoFundMe to help cover the cost of medical expenses and rehabilitation. If you would like to donate, click here.

