HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver who was arrested after being accused of striking an 8-year-old girl and leaving the scene in Hallandale Beach was released from jail.

7News cameras on Wednesday afternoon captured 37-year-old Berdry Lubin walking out of the Broward County Jail.

Lubin spoke exclusively to 7News after he was released and said the incident was an accident and that he did not mean to hit the young girl.

“I mean, I’m sorry. I hope that she’s doing well,” he said. “If I could reach out to the parents and let the parents know that I didn’t mean to just pull off like that, just panicked. But besides that, I just pray that she’s OK.”

Lubin said that he was driving with his son when the girl ran in front of his vehicle.

“She just ran out in front of me as I was talking to my son, she just ran out,” he said. “By the time I look back, she was already there.”

The incident happened Monday morning near 1000 SW 3rd St. in Hallandale Beach

Surveillance video showed the young girl flying through the air after she was hit by the car. Miraculously, she only suffered a broken arm and is OK.

She spoke to 7News on Tuesday and said she was walking to school and was eating a snack and wanted to throw her trash away, which is why she crossed the street.

Lubin was charged with leaving the scene of an accident with injuries, being a habitual traffic offender, and not having insurance or registration.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.