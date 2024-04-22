HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver was arrested after, police said, an eight-year-old girl was struck during a hit-and-run in Hallandale Beach.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue arrived at the scene near 1000 SW 3rd Street, Monday morning.

Surveillance video obtained by 7News showed the girl dashing across the street before she was struck by the vehicle.

According to Hallandale Police, the driver initially stopped to check on the child but left the scene before they arrived.

The child, officials said, was experiencing arm and leg pains and was transported to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in serious but stable condition.

She is expected to be OK.

After some time, police were able to locate and apprehend the alleged hit-and-run driver, who was identified as 37-year-old Berdy Lubin.

7News spoke with a witness who heard and saw the incident.

“I just seen the little girl walking and I heard a bang and I thought the guy hit a garbage can,” Andre Malek said. “He immediately hit the brakes. It was a Mercedes, black Mercedes Benz. This poor little girl.”

Lubin is being charged with leaving the scene of an accident with injuries, a habitual traffic offender, no insurance and no registration.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.