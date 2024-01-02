WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Authorities responded to reports of a hit-and-run crash after a reckless driver collided with a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) trooper vehicle, leading to a multi-agency manhunt.

The incident unfolded around 7 a.m. Tuesday, on the northbound lanes of Interstate 75 approaching Indian Trace in Weston.

The FHP trooper’s vehicle, visibly damaged on the back and front left side, had crashed into the median barrier. A black SUV, also heavily damaged, was found further up the road. A photo from FHP revealed the extent of damage to the Porsche involved, with a significant portion of the car missing.

The hit-and-run driver, identified as 49-year-old Ricardo Jimenez, abandoned the scene on foot, leading to a massive manhunt involving Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) deputies and FHP troopers.

Aerial footage captured by 7 Sky Force showed the intensity of the search, with deputies combing through bushes, guns drawn, and K-9 units deployed.

The manhunt concluded just before 9 a.m., as Jimenez was apprehended and cuffed by deputies.

Paramedics attended to him on-site, placing him on a stretcher for medical evaluation before transporting him to the hospital. Jimenez, wearing a grey T-shirt with an American flag on the front and U.S.A. on the back, now faces charges related to the hit-and-run crash.

The injured FHP trooper, whose injuries are reported as non-life-threatening, is recovering.

Jimenez will be transferred to Broward County Jail once cleared from the hospital and is set to face charges for his actions that endangered the life of a law enforcement officer.

