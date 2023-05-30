FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A hit-and-run collision on Interstate 595 left one man dead on the scene and led to an hours-long road closure on the highway.

On Tuesday, around 5 a.m., Florida Highway Patrol officers were on the scene as a body lay on the westbound lanes of I-595 near Fort Lauderdale. Authorities also found an orange and black 2016 JBLC 8 series scooter on its side on the left shoulder of the interstate.

According to officials, the driver of the scooter was on the westbound lanes of I-595 in the middle lane when a vehicle rear-ended him. The male driver was separated from his scooter and ended up on the highway where he was struck by several cars.

Multiple cars pulled over and called 911, police said, after the initial impact.

The driver who hit the scooter driver fled the scene and remains at large. Police do not have a description of the person at this time.

As a result of the crash, the westbound lanes of the interstate were closed for nearly six hours but around 11:15 a.m., traffic reopened to the public.

