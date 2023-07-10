POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A hit-and-run incident occurred during an illegal street race, culminating in a Ford Mustang losing control and colliding with a pedestrian on a sidewalk, before crashing into a construction fence and ultimately coming to rest in a ditch.

Authorities from the Broward Sheriff’s Office stated that the illegal street race took place on Sunday evening in the 300 block of Northwest 31st Avenue.

Juanita Ferrell, the sister of Warren Ferrell, revealed that the victim was in the process of dropping someone off in the area when the car struck him. The driver responsible for the collision promptly fled the scene. “He was dropping somebody off over there, he just so happened to get out the car and be walking down the sidewalk on the phone, and he got hit,” she said. “He could have died right there at the scene.”

Videos circulating on social media captured the initial moments of the incident, showing hazardous tire marks in the grass and a car in a ditch.

“We have videos and everything that show what happened, how he hit my brother and flew him up in the air like a rag doll, and left him for dead,” Ferrell lamented.

Confirming their investigation, BSO officials announced that they have obtained copies of two videos depicting the incident.

The family of Warren shared these videos, sourced from social media, with 7News.

Warren is currently receiving treatment at Broward Health North for injuries to his left side and head trauma, as confirmed by his family.

“Everyone is holding up OK, but we just want justice for my brother, somebody can come forward and say something,” Ferrell pleaded.

BSO is actively searching for the driver of the 1986 Ford Mustang. At present, the driver remains at large, and the incident is under investigation.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

