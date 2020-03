POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The historic McNab House has been relocated this morning after 100 years in Pompano Beach.

Crews picked up the 420-ton home and moved it several blocks to its new location, Sunday.

The city is saving the house from being demolished.

It will eventually be converted into a restaurant and will have all of its original decor.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.